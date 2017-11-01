Buhari’s Planned Overhaul Of Govt Timely – Melaye

BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The Senator representing Kogi West in the Senate, Dino Melaye, has described as timely, the decision by President Muhammadu Buhari to overhaul his government by way of appointing new members with fresh ideas into the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the imminent re-constitution of Boards of federal parastatals.

LEADERSHIP reports that Senator Melaye had consistently urged President Buhari to rejig his government machinery in order for the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government to achieve desired results and deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians as promised them within the remaining time of its first tenure.

“There is urgent need for a rejig. We must use the less than two years remaining to fulfill our campaign promises because we are poles away from our promises,” Melaye had recently said while reacting to the appointment of a new Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, by the President on Monday.

It will be recalled that Buhari on Tuesday at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the governing APC, announced the planned expansion of the currently “compressed” federal cabinet so as to bring in “more supporters” with fresh ideas to be injected into the government, and the soon-to-be reconstitution of boards of parastatals in order to add bite to governance and also ensure federal character.

According to a terse statement personal signed by Melaye on Wednesday, the lawmaker noted that the latest move by the President was a right step in the right direction, adding that the decisions were capable of revitalising governance in the country and at the same time increase the fortunes of APC if implemented on time.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has done the right thing at the right time. This will increase public confidence in our party, APC and will help us to deliver our campaign promises ahead of 2019. Therefore, the President need to match his words with action immediately,” Melaye said.