CAN backs Governor Fayose’s decision to contest for President

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN ) has backed the decision of the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, to contest the 2019 presidential election. The body also advised the governor not to be distracted by people who have nothing good to offer the country. This was contained in a letter sent to Fayose and signed …

The post CAN backs Governor Fayose’s decision to contest for President appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

