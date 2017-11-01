Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CAN endorses Fayose’s presidential ambition

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has commended the courage and the boldness with which Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, openly declared his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election. The body also advised the governor not to be distracted by people who have nothing good to offer the country. This was contained in […]

CAN endorses Fayose’s presidential ambition

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.