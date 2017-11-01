Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CAN tears Osinbajo apart for saying Buhari’s govt has no Islamic agenda

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has warned Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo to stop discrediting the organisation in his “avowed resolve to douse religious tension in Nigeria and win the heart of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari”. Osinbajo, last week, said there was no agenda to Islamise Nigeria and that no one could possibly […]

CAN tears Osinbajo apart for saying Buhari’s govt has no Islamic agenda

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.