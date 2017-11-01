Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Case against Nigerian pastor postponed in PE court – Citizen

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Citizen

Case against Nigerian pastor postponed in PE court
Citizen
The pastor faces 22 charges related to contravention of the Sexual Offences Act‚ which include charges of rape and sexual assault. A Nigerian pastor charged with human trafficking, sexual assault and the rape of young girls was back in the Port
Nigerian televangelist back in PE court for human traffickingIndependent Online
Prosecutors decide on Omotoso charges as case postponed to next monthRNews

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.