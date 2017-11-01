Case against Nigerian pastor postponed in PE court – Citizen
Citizen
Case against Nigerian pastor postponed in PE court
Citizen
The pastor faces 22 charges related to contravention of the Sexual Offences Act‚ which include charges of rape and sexual assault. A Nigerian pastor charged with human trafficking, sexual assault and the rape of young girls was back in the Port …
Nigerian televangelist back in PE court for human trafficking
Prosecutors decide on Omotoso charges as case postponed to next month
