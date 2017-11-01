Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CBN pumps another $195m into Forex Market

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

CENTRAL Bank of Nigeria CBN has stated that another $195 million was injected into the interbank Foreign Exchange market. This was disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday. According to the apex bank, the sum of $100 million was offered to the wholesale window and intervened in the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.