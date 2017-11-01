CBN reiterates commitment to achieving forex convergence









The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reiterated its determination to achieve its objective of foreign exchange rates convergence. Consequently, the CBN on Tuesday, October 31, 2017, injected another $195 million into the inter-bank Foreign Exchange market. The apex Bank offered the sum of $100 million to the wholesale window and intervened in the Small…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post CBN reiterates commitment to achieving forex convergence appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

