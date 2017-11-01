Chai!! All I Want For My 33rd Birthday Is Anthony Joshua’ – Toke Makinwa

Radio girl Toke Makinwa will be 33 in a few days and the divorcee has already hinted at what she would like as birthday gift. And if you are thinking

The post Chai!! All I Want For My 33rd Birthday Is Anthony Joshua’ – Toke Makinwa appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

