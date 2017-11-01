Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Champions League: Gary Neville reveals why Chelsea lost Roma – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Champions League: Gary Neville reveals why Chelsea lost Roma
Daily Post Nigeria
Former Manchester United defender, Gary Neville, has said whoever made the decision to sell midfielder, Nemanja Matic to Manchester United should be sacked. After watching Chelsea being picked apart by Roma in a 3-0 humiliating Champions League …
'Whoever made the decision at Chelsea to sell Nemanja Matic to Manchester United needs sacking,' claims Phil NevilleThe Independent
Chelsea must beat Manchester United to remain in the title race, claims Thibaut CourtoisTelegraph.co.uk
Stats Suggest Man Utd's Anthony Martial Is the Most Lethal Player in the Premier LeagueSports Illustrated
SkySports –ESPN FC –Daily Star –Evening Standard
all 119 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.