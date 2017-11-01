Cheaper fares for Nairobi City residents as Madaraka Express begins inter-county train service – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Cheaper fares for Nairobi City residents as Madaraka Express begins inter-county train service
The Standard
Inter-County train service begins today (November 1), and will see Madaraka Express make stops at seven county stations between Nairobi and Mombasa. NAIROBI, KENYA: Nairobi City residents travelling to neighbouring counties are set to enjoy cheaper …
SGR begins second trip
Here's some good news for SGR users
Excitement greets new inter-county train service
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!