Checkout The Pre-Wedding Photos Of Ex Mr Nigeria/Actor, Kenneth Okolie & His Heartrub

Posted on Nov 1, 2017

Actor Kenneth Okolie & wife Jessica to hold their white wedding in December, release pre-wedding photos.
Nollywood actor and Mr Nigeria 2010, KennethOkolie and his US-based wife Jessica are holding their white wedding on December 16th, 2017 and have released pre-wedding photos. They had their traditional wedding earlier this year – April 15th
Congrats to them.
“A journey worth it a million times over. 16. 12. 17 #countingdown #TheOkolies #JessKen2017 #asoebiavailable,” Kenneth captioned the photos.

