Chelsea vs Manchester United: Thibaut Courtois admits Blues need a win to keep title defence alive
The Sun
THIBAUT COURTOIS admits Chelsea's clash with Manchester United is a "must-win" after a stuttering start. If Manchester City beat Arsenal in Sunday's early game, the Blues will be 12 points behind their title rivals by kick-off. Thibaut Courtois issued …
