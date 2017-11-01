Co-tenant sneaks into married woman’s bedroom, beds her – New Zimbabwe.com
|
New Zimbabwe.com
|
Co-tenant sneaks into married woman's bedroom, beds her
New Zimbabwe.com
A MARRIED Harare woman got the shock of her life last week after a co-tenant sneaked into her blankets during the night and became intimate with her. The woman allegedly responded to Nkosilathi Sibanda's caresses and kisses' thinking it was her …
Man caught sleeping with neighbour's wife
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!