Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Co-tenant sneaks into married woman’s bedroom, beds her – New Zimbabwe.com

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in World | 0 comments


New Zimbabwe.com

Co-tenant sneaks into married woman's bedroom, beds her
New Zimbabwe.com
A MARRIED Harare woman got the shock of her life last week after a co-tenant sneaked into her blankets during the night and became intimate with her. The woman allegedly responded to Nkosilathi Sibanda's caresses and kisses' thinking it was her …
Man caught sleeping with neighbour's wifeDaily Post Nigeria

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.