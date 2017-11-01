COCOBOD accuses Mahama, Opuni of misusing cocoa fund – Myjoyonline.com
Myjoyonline.com
COCOBOD accuses Mahama, Opuni of misusing cocoa fund
Myjoyonline.com
Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) Joseph Boahen Aidoo has accused the John Mahama administration of “syphoning” millions of dollars from the Board's accounts. He said former COCOBOD CEO, Dr Stephen Opuni, “used export …
Ghana's Cocobod says clearing debts after wasteful spending
COCOBOD built Bole guest house for Mahama's comfort – CEO
