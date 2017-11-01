Commonwealth Games: Athletes chase qualification at Access Bank/Lagos Marathon – Vanguard
Commonwealth Games: Athletes chase qualification at Access Bank/Lagos Marathon
Vanguard
Marathon runners from Commonwealth member countries are targeting picking up qualification standards at the Access Bank/ Lagos City Marathon billed for February 10, 2018. Marathoners at the Warri-Effurun peace marathon. The Commonwealth Games …
