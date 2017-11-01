Conoil grows turnover to N70.2b in Q3 – The Nation Newspaper
|
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
|
Conoil grows turnover to N70.2b in Q3
The Nation Newspaper
Conoil Plc grew its top-line by about 10 per cent to N70.23 billion in the third quarter as the petroleum-marketing company braced against industry challenges to sustain positive outlook. Key extracts of the nine-month report for the period ended …
