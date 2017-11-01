Pages Navigation Menu

Costa carried Chelsea on his back—Ranieri

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Claudio Ranieri  believes his former side Chelsea’s struggles have at least been partly been down to the departure of  Diego Costa.

Though the Spanish international will formally return to Atletico Madrid in January, Costa is training with his new club and will not play for Chelsea again after the two sides agreed a transfer worth up to £57.2million.

Diego Costa

He told Corriere dello Sport: “What has Chelsea’s problem been so far? It’s down to the injuries and the changes in the squad. It’s not easy to go from Diego Costa to Morata.

“The first is a leader, he carries the team on his shoulders and plays with anger, with force and sheer will. The other is more of a dribbler.

“When you change your centre-forward, you have to also change your approach.”

 

