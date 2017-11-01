Court restrains Ogun caretaker committee from holding PDP Congress

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA – A margistrate Court, sitting in Abeokuta, Wednesday, restrained the Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from holding the state congress scheduled to hold on Saturday.

The Bayo Dayo led faction of the state exco of the party, had approached the court to stop the caretaker committee led by Tunde Odanye, from conducting any congresses in Ogun State, claiming it remained the authentic state exco of PDP.

Two members of the caretaker committee had few weeks ago been arrested and arraigned for contempt of court by the police.

Ruling on the case, Magistrate Idowu Olayinka, who declined the request by the prosecuting counsel for the revocation of bail granted the two members of the committee, however, restrained members of the caretaker committee from holding any meeting and congress in any part of Ogun State.

According to Olayinka, efforts must be geared towards maintaining law and order in the state, thus, ordering the embattled exco and the caretaker committee of the PDP Ogun State, to restrain from engaging in any physical confrontation likely to breach of peace in the state or any part of it.

He, also ordered the AIG in charge of Zone 2, officer in charge of Zonal Intervention Squad, the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State command, Department of State Security (DSS) and heads of police formations in the state, to arrest, investigate and prosecute any member of the caretaker committee, found in violation of the order.

The Magistrate, further, ordered the prosecution and defence team to impress it on their clients, and witnesses, the consequences of disobedience to the order.

He, therefore, adjourned the case to 21st November, 2017, for hearing of preliminary objection.

