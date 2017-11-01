Crisis in @AsoRock as Oyo-Ita and Abba Kyari in ‘Heated’ Exchange [VIDEO]

A video of what appears to be a heated exchange between Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari and Winifred Oyo-Ita, Head of Service of the federation inside the Federal Executive Council chambers, Aso Rock Villa, is currently trending on social media.

Babagana Monguno, National Security adviser (NSA), and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo were seen with the two top government officials.

Although the noise at the background overshadowed her voice, Oyo-Ita was visibly aggrieved.

After making her point, she moved briskly to her seat.

See the one minute, nine seconds clip released by Channels Television:

Video: Channels TV

