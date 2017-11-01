Pages Navigation Menu

Dasuki fails to testify in Metuh’s trial

Posted on Nov 1, 2017

Former National Security Adviser, NSA, Col Sambo Dasuki(rtd), on Wednesday failed to testify in the ongoing trial of Olisa Metuh, embattled former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Dasuki’s counsel, Ahmed Raji informed the Abuja Federal High Court that having spent about two years incarcerated, his client needs to have access to […]

