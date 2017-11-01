Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dasuki speaks on money given to Metuh

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A former National Security Adviser, NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki, rtd, on Wednesday told the Federal High Court in Abuja that he could no longer remember the details of the N400m he gave to a former National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Olisa Metuh, in 2014. This is the first time the ex-NSA would be physically […]

Dasuki speaks on money given to Metuh

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.