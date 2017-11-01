Dasuki speaks on money given to Metuh

A former National Security Adviser, NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki, rtd, on Wednesday told the Federal High Court in Abuja that he could no longer remember the details of the N400m he gave to a former National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Olisa Metuh, in 2014. This is the first time the ex-NSA would be physically […]

Dasuki speaks on money given to Metuh

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

