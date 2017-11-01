Death Toll From Poisoned Beverage Rises To 16

A girl died after consuming poisoned beverage at a hospital in Pakistan’s Eastern Punjab Province on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 16, Police said.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place in Muzaffargarh city of the province and was reported to police on Sunday, adding that all 16 belonged to the same family.

“They died after allegedly being given poisoned Lassi, a popular traditional yogurt-based drink, to drink,’’ he said, while 11 others are still undergoing medical treatment.

According to media reports, a woman, identified as 20-year-old Aasia, was forced to marry against her wish and conspired with her lover, Shahid, and his aunt, Zarina Mai, to kill her husband, Amjad, by poisoning his glass of milk.

Amjad, however, did not consume the drink and Aasia’s mother-in-law used the milk to make Lassi not knowing that the liquid had been poisoned.

It was then served to 27 of Amjad’s family members that resulted in the death of 16 of them, Geo News said.

Police said that initially Aasia claimed that a lizard had fallen into the milk, poisoning it, but she confessed her role while in police custody.

Three people, including Aasia’s alleged lover and his aunt, have been arrested by police. (Xinhua/NAN)