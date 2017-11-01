Delta communities commend NNPC, Chevron for executing N278.4m projects

The Egbema and Gbaramatu communities in Delta on Wednesday commended the NNPC and Chevron for the N278.4 million projects jointly executed in the area by the companies and the people.

Mr Jude Ukori, the Executive Chairman of Egbema and Gbaramatu Communities Development Foundation, gave the commendation in an interview with Newsmen in Asaba.

Ukori said that the projects which were inaugurated last week included the concrete jetty/waiting shed and walkway in Azama Zion community.

He said others were the renovation of Egbema Heritage Guest House and staff quarters at Opuede community as well as the construction of the Benikrukru community road.

The chairman said they also included the laboratory block at Model Secondary School, Kokodiagbene and the 0.9 kilometre road at Kenyangbene community in Gbaramatu kingdom.

Ukori said that the projects had provided succour for the people.

He called on the Federal and Delta Governments, to help develop the communities, saying that they had suffered adverse environmental effects from oil and gas exploration.

Ukori assured the people that the foundation would continue to attract more developmental projects to the area.

The executive chairman said that the foundation was set up to complement the efforts of government in developing the Niger Delta region.

The post Delta communities commend NNPC, Chevron for executing N278.4m projects appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

