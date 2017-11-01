Shri Dharmendra Pradhan to attend 7th Asia Ministerial Energy Roundtable in Bangkok, Thailand – New Kerala
|
Knn India
|
Shri Dharmendra Pradhan to attend 7th Asia Ministerial Energy Roundtable in Bangkok, Thailand
New Kerala
New Delhi : The Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan will be on an official visit to Bangkok,Thailand from 01-02nd November 2017 to participate in the IEF 7thAsian Ministerial …
