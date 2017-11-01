Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan to attend 7th Asia Ministerial Energy Roundtable in Bangkok, Thailand – New Kerala

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Knn India

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan to attend 7th Asia Ministerial Energy Roundtable in Bangkok, Thailand
New Kerala
New Delhi : The Minister of Petroleum &amp; Natural Gas and Skill Development &amp; Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan will be on an official visit to Bangkok,Thailand from 01-02nd November 2017 to participate in the IEF 7thAsian Ministerial …
Dharmendra Pradhan to participate at 7th Asia Ministerial meeting in BangkokKnn India
India- Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stresses on the need to foster economic ties with AfricaMENAFN.COM

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.