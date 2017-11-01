Diezani: Court dismisses ex-Minister’s application to return to Nigeria

The application by Diezani Alison-Madueke, former Minister of Petroluem Resources, seeking to be joined as a defendant in an alleged N450m fraud case in Nigeria, has been rejected by a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos. Justice Rilwan Aikawa described the former Minister’s application as bizarre and a misuse of court processes. The judge held […]

Diezani: Court dismisses ex-Minister’s application to return to Nigeria

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

