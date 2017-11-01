Dogara reveals what will happen before APC considers Buhari for second term
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has spoken President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term ambition. He spoke to newsmen after the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party on Tuesday. Dogara said the party agreed that before talking about a second term for the president, it must take stock of its performance in […]
Dogara reveals what will happen before APC considers Buhari for second term
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!