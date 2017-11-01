Dr. Alex Ekwueme collapses at home, currently in coma at Enugu hospital

Dr. Alex Ekwueme has collapsed and is in coma at the Intensive Care Unit of Memfys Hospital for Neurosurgery, by Penok petrol station in Trans-Ekulu, Enugu State as you read this. The PUNCH learnt on Tuesday night that the second republic Vice-President collapsed around 2am last Saturday, at his residence in Independence Layout, Enugu. The development […]

The post Dr. Alex Ekwueme collapses at home, currently in coma at Enugu hospital appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

