Africa to become unified economic bloc — Paul Kagame
|
Independent
|
Africa to become unified economic bloc — Paul Kagame
gulfnews.com
Dubai: Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, said the divisions that hampered African growth were ending and the continent was moving towards a unified economic bloc. Kagame was speaking at the Global Business Forum Africa 2017 on Wednesday before …
