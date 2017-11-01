ECOWAS leaders call for more investment in air transport – The Punch
Heads of state within the Economic Communities of West African States have called for more investment in air transport to boost regional growth, as Med-View Airline begins flight services to Abidjan, Cote d' Ivoire; Conakry, Guinea; and Dakar, Senegal.
