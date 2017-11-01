Pages Navigation Menu

ECOWAS leaders call for more investment in air transport – The Punch

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Business


ECOWAS leaders call for more investment in air transport
Heads of state within the Economic Communities of West African States have called for more investment in air transport to boost regional growth, as Med-View Airline begins flight services to Abidjan, Cote d' Ivoire; Conakry, Guinea; and Dakar, Senegal.
