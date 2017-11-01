EFCC raises alarm over Magu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has raised the alarm over an alleged plot to frame up its Acting Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu, with ownership of assets abroad. Its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement on Wednesday that “shadowy interests at the receiving end” of the agency’s anti-corruption campaign were behind the alleged […]

EFCC raises alarm over Magu

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

