EFCC raises alarm over Magu
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has raised the alarm over an alleged plot to frame up its Acting Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu, with ownership of assets abroad. Its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement on Wednesday that “shadowy interests at the receiving end” of the agency’s anti-corruption campaign were behind the alleged […]
