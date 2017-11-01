EFCC’s famous ex-handler, F.Shaw, joins Union Bank – TheCable
EFCC's famous ex-handler, F.Shaw, joins Union Bank
Olufemi Adeyemi, also known as F.Shaw, become famous for being the handler of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) social media accounts. He attained prominence among Nigerians on social media due to the wit, snark, and sarcasm …
