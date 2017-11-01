Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EFCC’s famous ex-handler, F.Shaw, joins Union Bank – TheCable

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


TheCable

EFCC's famous ex-handler, F.Shaw, joins Union Bank
TheCable
Olufemi Adeyemi, also known as F.Shaw, become famous for being the handler of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) social media accounts. He attained prominence among Nigerians on social media due to the wit, snark, and sarcasm …
Former EFCC Twitter Handler, Olufemi Adeyemi, Joins Union BankNational Mirror

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.