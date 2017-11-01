El Shaarawy: Chelsea Win Is Unforgettable

Stephan El Shaarawy has hailed the 3-0 win over Chelsea by AC Milan, after scoring a brace in a night that he will not forget.

Roma forced a 3-3 draw at the Stamford Bridge against Chelsea , but ran away with the game at home, winning 3-0.

And El Shaarawy opened the scoring from 25 yards after 39 seconds, before knocking in the second after a mistake from Rudiger.

“It’s the kind of night that you never forget, for the rest of your life,” he told Roma’s official website.

“This is a special night – it was my first brace in the Champions League, plus beating Chelsea 3-0 doesn’t happen every day. This win means a lot to us.

“It means a great deal [to go top of the group]. When the draw was made, there was some doubt surrounding us.

“But we went to London and played a really good game, at a tough ground. Now we have an important game before the international break [at Fiorentina in Serie A]. We’re purely focused on that.”

