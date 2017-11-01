Enugu Council polls: Mischief makers behind calls for cancellation – State Government

The Enugu State Government, Wednesday, dispelled rumour making the rounds that the November 4 local government election may be put on hold over a suit instituted by the All Progressives Congress, APC. It maintained that mischief makers who had no interest of the state at heart were behind such calls. The APC had approached a […]

Enugu Council polls: Mischief makers behind calls for cancellation – State Government

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

