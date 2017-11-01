EPL trophy tour excites fans

Fans of English Premier League (EPL) clubs had an experience to relish and take pictures with the EPL trophy, which was on display at a live event at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

The event, which was part of the EPL trophy tour to Nigeria, was put together by Mutichoice, which brings EPL games to football lovers through their sister outfit, SuperSport.

The event had former Nigerian captain, Austin Okocha, delivering top-notch analysis of before, during, and after games to the admiration of fans.

The fans adorned jerseys of their favourite EPL clubs, and exchanged banters on the position of their club on the league table.

A Liverpool fan, Pedro, said he was happy to be part of the event. He praised his team for the 3-0 mauling of Huddlesfield and was confident the Reds would finish among the top four at the end of the season.

Pedro praised Multichoice for bringing the trophy to Nigeria, saying the event would further galvanize the interest of Nigerians in the EPL.

The General Manager Sales and Marketing, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho, said: “One of MultiChoice’s key priorities is to always find interesting ways to please our subscribers. The Premier League is the world’s most watched sporting league.

“There is no better way to celebrate the season than to give football lovers an opportunity to get up close with the coveted trophy. This shows yet again that DStv and GOtv remain the number one destination for world class football content, available week in week out, to millions of fans showing on SuperSport.”

The post EPL trophy tour excites fans appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

