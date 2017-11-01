Ex-Eagles star Peter Suswam signs 2-year contract with Plateau United – SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
|
SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
|
Ex-Eagles star Peter Suswam signs 2-year contract with Plateau United
SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
Former Super Eagles defender Peter Terna Suswam has signed a two-year contract with NPFL champions Plateau United, who will feature in next year's CAF Champions League. Last season, Suswam featured for Enyimba before his contract was terminated …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!