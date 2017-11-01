Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ex-Eagles star Peter Suswam signs 2-year contract with Plateau United – SCORE NIGERIA (blog)

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


SCORE NIGERIA (blog)

Ex-Eagles star Peter Suswam signs 2-year contract with Plateau United
SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
Former Super Eagles defender Peter Terna Suswam has signed a two-year contract with NPFL champions Plateau United, who will feature in next year's CAF Champions League. Last season, Suswam featured for Enyimba before his contract was terminated …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.