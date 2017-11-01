Ex-Nigerian Vice President Alex Ekwueme in Coma

The former Vice President of Nigeria, Dr. Alex Ekwueme has reportedly slumped and in coma. The second republic Vice-President was reported to have collapsed early morning of Saturday 29th of October, 2017 at his residence at Independence Layout in Enugu. Dr Ekwueme Report from his family members said Dr. Ekwueme is currently at the Intensive […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

