Fair to showcase Nigerian products

After two successful editions, Simply Nigerian Fair (SNF) is gearing up for a third outing scheduled for Sunday, November 19th, holding at the Garden Fusion Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to the organisers, the SNF will be declared open by film legend Ms Kate Henshaw who will be among other expected celebrities and high-profile guests enjoying the upscale ambience of the Fair and the impressive array of product on display.

“The Simply Nigerian Fair (SNF) is a unique retail fair which promotes home-grown businesses by providing them an affordable platform through which to showcase their products, increase their market, broaden their networks and add value to their businesses.

“SNF stands out not only for its truly Nigerian-themed product but also for the breadth of categories featured at the Fair – food and drinks; hair and body; home and lifestyle; fresh produce; fabrics and footwear; plants and flowers. The SNF team also screens the vendors carefully to ensure that the goods on display are both high quality and are also locally produced, grown or assembled”, a statement from the organisers read in part.

“As proudly Nigerian entrepreneurs ourselves, we want to support Nigerian small businesses and help grow local brands. SNF offers them a fantastic platform on which to showcase their goods and services to a diverse and discerning clientele,” says Temi Shenjobi, Founder of the Simply Nigerian Fair.

This upcoming Simply Nigerian Fair will once again be in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment whose parastatals will be present at the Fair.

SNF is also an official local partner for this year’s Global Entrepreneurship Week, the biggest entrepreneurship event in the world, with events holding concurrently in more than 170 countries.

SNF partners also include Leadway Assurance, Lagos Cabal Entertainment, House of Tara and Style House Files, conveners of the recently concluded Lagos Fashion and Design Week.

“We are so grateful to all our partners and media partners for their support of SNF. This is going to be our biggest and best Fair yet, as we are doubling the grounds to allow up to 100 vendors, creating more space for shoppers, more entertainment and a bigger café area for customers to relax and enjoy the delicious foods on offer,” says SNF Director, Nkiru Asika, speaking on behalf of fellow Directors, Linda Okome and Penelope Gobir.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

