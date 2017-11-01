Father sets son ablaze over quarrels with brother

A 43-year-old man, Malam Musa Mohammed, has been arrested by the Rights Protection Agency in Niger State for setting his 15-year-old son, Bello Musa, ablaze.

Mrs Mairam Kolo, the Director-General of the agency, who disclosed this yesterday in Minna, said the incident occurred around Polytechnic Road, Bida, in Bida Local Government Area of the state.

Kolo explained that Musa tied the victim up and siphoned petrol from his motorcycle, poured it on the victim and set him on fire because of his alleged frequent quarrels with his elder brother.

According to her, the quick intervention of neighbours helped save the victim from being burnt to death.

She said the victim is receiving treatment at Umaru Ndayako General Hospital, Bida.

Earlier, the father begged for mercy, saying he committed the offence out of anger.

