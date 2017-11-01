Federal Polytechnic Offa 2017/2018 FT (ND) Admission List Out.

The Federal University Offa hereby inform all prospective students that the National Diploma (ND) full-time admission list for 2017/2018 academic session has released on-line Candidates are to visit the portal to check to confirm their admission status. How To Check Your Admission Status -Visit http://portal.fpo.edu.ng/Default.aspx?tabid=162 -Enter your Application Number in the space provided -Click on …

The post Federal Polytechnic Offa 2017/2018 FT (ND) Admission List Out. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

