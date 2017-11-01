Federal University Of Agriculture Makurdi 2017/2018 Admission List Out.

This is to inform all candidates who applied for admission to Federal University of Agriculture, Markurdi (FUAM) that the Merit admission list for 2017/2018 academic session has been released. Candidates who applied for undergraduate admission in the school are to proceed to check their admission status. How To Check Your Admission Status -Visit http://entry.uam.edu.ng/postutme/admissionchk.php -Enter …

The post Federal University Of Agriculture Makurdi 2017/2018 Admission List Out. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

