FG moves to recover fresh $321m Abacha loot – Daily Trust

Posted on Nov 1, 2017


FG moves to recover fresh $321m Abacha loot
The Federal Executive Council Wednesday authorised the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to ratify a memorandum of understanding with the Swiss government on the repatriation of the $321m fresh Abacha loot. Briefing State House …
$321m loot: FEC approves MoU with SwitzerlandThe Punch
FEC okays repatriation of $321m Abacha lootNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

