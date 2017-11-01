Pages Navigation Menu

FG plans to train 800,000 youths, women in Plateau

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

FEDERAL Government has declared it intentions to train 800,000 youths and women on vocational and Skill acquisition in Plateau State. National Coordinator, Basic Skill Acquisition Training Programme in Nigeria, Mr Lawrence Kyuka, disclosed this during a three-day training programme for youths and women in Pankshin Local Government of Plateau. Kyuka disclosed that nine local governments […]

