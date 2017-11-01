FG plans to train 800,000 youths, women in Plateau

FEDERAL Government has declared it intentions to train 800,000 youths and women on vocational and Skill acquisition in Plateau State. National Coordinator, Basic Skill Acquisition Training Programme in Nigeria, Mr Lawrence Kyuka, disclosed this during a three-day training programme for youths and women in Pankshin Local Government of Plateau. Kyuka disclosed that nine local governments […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

