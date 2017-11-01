FG terrorising PANDEF, militant group alleges – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
FG terrorising PANDEF, militant group alleges
Vanguard
YENAGOA—Niger Delta Revolutionary Crusaders, NDRC, a militant group, yesterday, pointed accusing finger at the Federal Government for the current insecurity in the region, alleging that it was intimidating the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, and …
