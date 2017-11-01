Pages Navigation Menu

Filmmaker Brett Ratner accused by 6 Women of Sexual Misconduct

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Six women have come forward to accuse director and producer Brett Ratner of sexual harassment or misconduct. Ratner, who has had his hands in “Rush Hour,” “Horrible Bosses,” “X-Men: The Last Stand,” and “The Revenant,” has denied all of the allegations through his lawyer Martin Singer. Natasha Henstridge, speaking to LA Times, said Ratner forced himself […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

