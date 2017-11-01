Pages Navigation Menu

Fire guts Access Bank in Ikotun [PHOTOS] – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Nov 1, 2017


Fire guts Access Bank in Ikotun [PHOTOS]
It was learnt that the fire sparked off around 4 pm from a faulty air conditioner at the gallery, which spread through the hallway. The fire, which reportedly raged for about three hours was put out by officials of the Lagos State Fire Service who
