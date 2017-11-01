Fire guts Ikotun bank ATM gallery in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Pandemonium broke out yesterday afternoon, when fire suddenly gutted a bungalow housing about six Automated Teller Machines, ATM, at Access Bank, Ikotun Branch, old Alimosho Local Government Area, Lagos.

It was gathered that property worth millions of Naira and unspecified amount of money were destroyed in the late afternoon inferno.

Director, Lagos State Fire Service , Rasaq Fadipe, who confirmed the incident, said the inferno broke out few minutes past 4pm.

According to Fadipe, “We received a distress call around 10 minutes past 4pm, and we promptly, dispatched our firemen with fire engines to the scene.

“On reaching the spot, there was heavy smoke that enveloped the entire area but we were able to put out the entire fire at about 6pm due to the highly fortified nature of the building.

“We had to bring in a forklift machine to break the wall inorder to get access to the spot of the fire which is a power house where about 100 high voltage batteries use for powering the ATM were being kept.”

He explained that with the help of police who provided security, normalcy was subsequently, restored.

According to fire boss, the inferno was as a result of sparks from the power house, containing the batteries.

“We can not quantify in actual term the valuable of property destroyed, but should be running into millions including cash in the ATM,” Fadipe stated.

The post Fire guts Ikotun bank ATM gallery in Lagos appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

