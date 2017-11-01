Football Papers :All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning

Arsenal want to sign Napoli playmaker Jorginho, but the Premier League side have been told they will have to wait until next summer.

Sam Allardyce wants a bumper contract and his own backroom staff before he answers an SOS from Everton.

Manchester United target Fabinho admits he downed tools at the start of the season to try and force a move away from Monaco.

Juventus want to put a £202m release clause, believed to be a world record, in striker Paulo Dybala’s contract.

Schalke have made a “huge final offer” to Leon Goretzka to try and persuade him to stay in the Bundesliga after interest from Man Utd, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Inter Milan are set to beat Everton to the January loan signing of Barcelona’s former Arsenal defender Thomas Vermaelen.

Michael Carrick will not be leaving Manchester United in January amid interest from West Brom and Leicester City among others.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, currently out on loan at Vitesse Arnhem, has earned a place on France Football’s list of 12 “new monsters” who could take football by storm.

Manchester United fans took a swipe at manager Jose Mourinho after he was critical of their support in the club’s Champions League programme.

Jan Vertonghen has claimed he wouldn’t swap Tottenham striker Harry Kane for anyone – even Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Zinedine Zidane has hinted he would not be averse to managing in the Premier League in the future.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Dani Alves has revealed he was close to a move to Liverpool…in 2006.

Neymar has secretly been negotiating a move to Real Madrid ever since he joined PSG in a world record deal over the summer.

Angel Gomes’ father has warned Manchester United over delays in agreeing a new deal, claiming all of Europe’s top clubs are watching the 17-year-old.

Florentino Perez has drawn up a four-strong shortlist of players he wants to bring to Real Madrid in January.

Sam Allardyce is set for a £2m row with Crystal Palace if he returns to Premier League management with Everton.

Chris Coleman has held talks over an extension to his Wales deal that would include Euro 2020.

Greg Clarke, Martin Glenn and Dan Ashworth will all keep their jobs despite the Mark Sampson scandal that sent the FA into meltdown.

Arsenal and Chelsea are tracking former Liverpool ‘keeper Peter Gulacsi, who now plays in Germany with RB Leipzig.

Arsenal are showing interest in Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Barcelona are preparing to rival Arsenal for top target Thomas Lemar next summer.

Leicester’s plans for a new training ground on the outskirts of the city are gathering pace.

Arsenal’s squad have donned Christmas jumpers in aid of Save the Children, with 20 per cent of every jumper sold over the festive period to be donated to the charity.

Rangers have scoffed at reports they have failed to pay off Pedro Caixinha and it’s costing him work in Mexico.

Alan Stubbs has knocked back the chance to become the new Dundee United manager.

