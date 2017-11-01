Football’s the biggest bridge –builder – Egyptian Ambassador

The Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Nigeria, His Excellency Assem Hanafy Elseify on Wednesday described football as the biggest bridge –builder known to man, saying the power of football to unify peoples and nations across several mental and physical boundaries is astounding.

Ambassador Elseify made this known while receiving NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi and a team of NFF officials at the Embassy of Egypt in Abuja.

Dr. Sanusi and his team expressed appreciation to the Ambassador and his mission for the support accorded Nigeria football teams travelling to Egypt over the years, while also congratulating the envoy on the qualification of Egypt’s National Team, the Pharaohs, for next year’s FIFA World Cup finals in Russia.

Elseify also acknowledged the cordial relationship between Nigeria and Egypt in the area of sports, while praising the NFF for always making excellent arrangements for visiting Egyptian football teams.

Nigeria and Egypt are the only countries to have qualified for Russia 2018 from the African continent, with three more to emerge on the final day of the qualifying campaign this month.

Russia 2018 will be Egypt’s only third appearance in the FIFA World Cup (after Italy 1934 and Italy 1990), while Nigeria will be making a sixth trip to the finals.

Sanusi was accompanied by Mr. Ademola Olajire (NFF’s Director of Communications) and Dr. Christian Emeruwa (Integrity Officer) while Ambassador Elseify was joined by Deputy Head of Mission, Ehab Amr.

