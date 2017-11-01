Pages Navigation Menu

Former Big Brother housemate, Uriel reacts to body-size comments [VIDEO]

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in BBNaija, Entertainment

Ex-Big Brother Naija contestant, Uriel Oputa has reacted to viral comments over her ‘saggy bo*bs’ The ‘diary room queen’ as popularly called in a video on Tuesday night said she loves her ‘saggy natural bo*bs, advising critics to be positive about others. This is in reaction to fans’ comment following a viral picture of her […]

Former Big Brother housemate, Uriel reacts to body-size comments [VIDEO]

